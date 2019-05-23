Rick N. Cate

Rick N. Cate, 67; beloved husband of Linda (nee: Desideri) Cate; passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully in his sleep, while up at their cabin in Rhinelander, Wis. on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at noon, at Missio Dei Fellowship Church (5214 – 47th Avenue in Kenosha) with Pastor Matt Henry officiating. Visitation will be at Missio Dei Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Please see Friday's newspaper for the complete obituary.

