Rick Ellefson



1952 - 2019



Rick Ellefson, 67, of Washington Island, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 4, 2019.







Rick will be missed by his two sons, Rich (Kerstin) Ellefson of Washington Island and Lance (Amy) Ellefson of Sturgeon Bay; grandchildren, Mack, Jed, Brody, Ashley, and Cal Ellefson; brother, Tully (Liz) Ellefson of Washington Island; sister, Gay (Richard) Hecker of Waco, Texas; nephews, Derrick (Erin) Ellefson of Egg Harbor, Ted (Kim) Ellefson of Bristol, and Chad (Alesia) Ellefson of Port Washington; and niece, Grace Hecker of Waco, Texas.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service to honor Rick's life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at noon at Bethel Ev. Free Church, 1821 Main Rd., Washington Island, WI 54246. Rick will be laid to rest in the Washington Island Town Cemetery.



Family and friends may gather at the church at 11:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rick's name to Washington Island Little League, Unity Hospice, or Door CANcer.



He was born March 18, 1952, in Kenosha, son of the late Richard and Barbara (Aaron) Ellefson. After graduating from high school, Rick worked for L&M Meats and St. Catherine's Hospital in Kenosha before moving to Washington Island in 1994. He then worked as a plumber for O'Connell Plumbing until his retirement in 2010. Rick enjoyed watching his grandchildren play little league, going for four-wheeler rides with his family, and being outdoors.





Funeral Home Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay

10708 N. Bay Shore Drive - P.O. Box 137

Sister Bay , WI 54234

