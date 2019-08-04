Kenosha News

Rita Brennan (1933 - 2019)
Rita Brennan

1933 - 2019

Rita Brennan, age 85 of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Funeral Services honoring Rita's life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, 3300 Springbrook Rd., Pleasant Prairie, followed by entombment. A visitation for Rita will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome. com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019
