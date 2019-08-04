Rita Brennan
1933 - 2019
Rita Brennan, age 85 of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Funeral Services honoring Rita's life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, 3300 Springbrook Rd., Pleasant Prairie, followed by entombment. A visitation for Rita will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
262-658-4101
Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome. com