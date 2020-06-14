Rita G. Wolfe
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rita G. Wolfe

1951-2020

Rita G. Wolfe, 68, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

Born in Milwaukee, on December 3, 1951, she was the daughter of Ralph and Mary Ann (Dantzman) Ciepluch.

On September 5, 1970, she married Raymond G. Wolfe. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2008.

Rita was a crafty woman who loved sewing and crocheting. Many of the items she made she gifted to friends and family and donated for those in need. She worked in the fabrics department at Jo Ann Fabrics and more recently, Walmart. Aside from crafts, she enjoyed visiting the casino and bowling. She will be remembered for her smiling face and cheerful demeanor.

Surviving Rita are three daughters, Connie (John Cizmar) Wolfe, Kim (Mark) Lesko, and Kelly Wolfe; a son, Brian Wolfe; mother, Mary Ann Ciepluch; six siblings, Richard (Deborah) Ciepluch, Sue Kofler, Jane (Jim) Metz, her twin – Robert (Jerry Holasek) Ciepluch, Joseph (Sian) Ciepluch, and Lynn Ciepluch; and her beloved dog, Chance.

Aside from her husband, Rita is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Ciepluch.

Services were held privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the following charities would be appreciated by the family: American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, American Kidney Fund, Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, or the American Liver Foundation; but most of all – please consider becoming an organ donor.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Rita's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
Rita always greeted me with her big, welcoming and contagious smile -- never a doubt. It was always a pleasure to see her. She was so genuinely kind, and always a lot of fun. I will miss her.
Ron Peterson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved