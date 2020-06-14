Rita G. Wolfe

1951-2020

Rita G. Wolfe, 68, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

Born in Milwaukee, on December 3, 1951, she was the daughter of Ralph and Mary Ann (Dantzman) Ciepluch.

On September 5, 1970, she married Raymond G. Wolfe. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2008.

Rita was a crafty woman who loved sewing and crocheting. Many of the items she made she gifted to friends and family and donated for those in need. She worked in the fabrics department at Jo Ann Fabrics and more recently, Walmart. Aside from crafts, she enjoyed visiting the casino and bowling. She will be remembered for her smiling face and cheerful demeanor.

Surviving Rita are three daughters, Connie (John Cizmar) Wolfe, Kim (Mark) Lesko, and Kelly Wolfe; a son, Brian Wolfe; mother, Mary Ann Ciepluch; six siblings, Richard (Deborah) Ciepluch, Sue Kofler, Jane (Jim) Metz, her twin – Robert (Jerry Holasek) Ciepluch, Joseph (Sian) Ciepluch, and Lynn Ciepluch; and her beloved dog, Chance.

Aside from her husband, Rita is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Ciepluch.

Services were held privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the following charities would be appreciated by the family: American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, American Kidney Fund, Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, or the American Liver Foundation; but most of all – please consider becoming an organ donor.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Rita's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com