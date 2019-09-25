Rita I. Barth

Rita Ida (nee: Funk) Barth, age 85, of Racine (formerly of Kenosha), passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, September 20, 2019 surrounded with the love of her family.

Rita was born in Racine on January 5, 1934 to the late William and Mary (nee: Mueller) Funk. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Catherine's High School. On January 11, 1958 in Holy Name Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Wilfred Henry Barth. Tragically, he passed away as the result of an automobile accident on August 13, 1993.

Rita was a longtime member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine & St. Peter Catholic Church in Kenosha (where she was involved with the St. Peter Women's League). She was born and raised on a farm on County Line Road. She went to school to be a Nurse's Aide, coached softball, and worked various jobs throughout the years. Her interests included travel, sewing, playing cards, puzzles and spending time at the family cabin. She also enjoyed gardening and her apple orchard. Above all, Rita loved spending time with her family, especially the grandkids.

Surviving are her children, Sharon (Dan) Kreye, Lynn Jonas, Wilfred H. "Bill" (Amy) Barth Jr., and Greg (Terri) Barth; grandchildren, Jason (Tara Therkelsen) Jonas, Jamie (Rigo) Maldonado & Casey (Jordan Bailey) Jonas; Jayna & Colton Kreye; Jacob, Ryan, Matthew & Emily Barth; Mason & Mallori Barth; great-grandchildren, Ethan Halsey & Ava Jonas; sisters, Ruth Field & Rose Trecroci; brother, Lawrence Funk; sisters-in-law, Leone Funk, Shirley Barth, Lillian Barth & Florence (Felix) Gallo; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rita was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond Funk, Joseph (June) Funk, William (Mary) Funk & Robert (Joanne) Funk; sisters, Marie (Orland) Guard & Theresa (James) Celeste; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Donald Field, Peter Trecroci, Donna Funk, George (Josie) Barth, Lawrence Barth & Raphael Barth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church (1503 Grand Avenue in Racine) with Fr. Antony Primal Thomas officiating. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and in the church on Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Memorials to St. Monica's Senior Living have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses & staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital for the compassionate care & support given in Rita's time of need. Also, our sincere appreciation to the community of St. Monica's Senior Living for all that you did for Mom during the past few years. May God bless all of you!

