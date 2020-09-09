Rita J. Gross (Germinaro)

1943 - 2020

Rita J. Gross, 77 years old of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Born in Kenosha, on April 13, 1943 she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sylvia (Zientek) Germinaro. She was raised by Frank and Alice (Safford) Germinaro.

Rita worked for AMC for 28 years until her retirement in 2001. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing slots, cooking, and dancing. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Nascar fan. She was always taking care of people and could usually be found eating dark chocolate. Above all else she enjoyed being with her family.

Survivors include her four children; Linda (Scott) Kumkoski of Kenosha, Alice Lee of West Bend, WI, Jennifer Stewart of Sarasota, FL, and John Lee of Kenosha; nine grandchildren; five great- grandchildren, and nine siblings. Rita is further survived by other loving friends and family.

In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband Milton.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday September 11, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday September 12, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

