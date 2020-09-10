1/
Rita J. (Germinaro) Gross
{ "" }
Rita J. Gross (Germinaro)

1943-2020

Rita J. Gross, 77 years old of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Born in Kenosha, on April 13, 1943 she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sylvia (Zientek) Germinaro. She was adopted by Fred and Alice (Safford) Germinaro.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday September 11, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday September 12, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Rita's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
