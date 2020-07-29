1/1
Rita J. Johnson
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Rita J. Johnson, age 80, passed away on Monday, July 20th, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born on April 17, 1940, Rita was the daughter of Roberto and Antoinette (Scalzo) Russo. She was a graduate of Kenosha High School.

Rita was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church.

In April 1986, Rita was united in marriage to James Johnson. Sadly, he passed away on March 30, 2000.

Rita was employed as an assembler with American Motors, until her retirement.

Always devoted to her family, Rita thoroughly enjoyed her family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandson. She loved cooking Italian cuisine, crocheting and volunteering (cooking for Bingo, Golf, Pool League and Children's parties) for Women of the Moose. In her earlier years she loved spending time at her trailer in Fremont, WI and most of all, she LOVED to dance!

Rita leaves behind a very loving family to remember her memory and the lives she touched: her children, David R. Smith (Lori Weber), Daniel G. Smith, Renee L. (Stephen) Daniels and Gary A. (Nancy) Smith; her grandchildren, Antoinette (Jeremy) Redlin, Stephen (Katie Hutchison) Daniels, Nicholas Daniels, Charlie Daniels (Alexus Sohlberg), Savanna Smith, Matthew Smith and Haley Marks-Smith; her great grandson, Isaiah Daniels; her brother, Richard Russo, her special friend, James Ritacca and many very close nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, James Johnson, her brothers, Gerald (Ruth) Russo, Robert (Mary) Russo and Alfred (Kay) Russo; her sisters, Olivia (Frank) Cerminara, Carmella (Jay) Rozelle, Adeline (Ronald) Keck and her sister-in-law, Melba Russo.

A gathering of relatives and friends for Rita will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will held privately. Inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be required to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and we encourage those in attendance to wear a face covering.  We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
