Rita Kay Lucas

1958-2019

Rita Kay Lucas, 60 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, November 29, 2019.

She was born on December 11, 1958 in Russellville, KY, the daughter of the late Louie and Martha (Blackford) Belcher. In October 1995 she married Frank Lucas in Kenosha.

Rita worked for Sports Physical Therapy for many years before retiring. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her loved ones.

Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Frank; siblings, Pamela (Dennis) Jantz, Greg (Rita) Belcher, Penny (John) Grno, Jeff (Mary Kay) Belcher, and Rhonda Lowry; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Wednesday, December 4th at Proko Funeral Home, Kenosha, WI. Funeral services will commence at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Rita's family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Rita's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com