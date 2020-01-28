Rita M. Vena

1953-2020

Rita M. Vena, 66, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, January 25th at Froedtert South, Kenosha Hospital.

She was born on July 17, 1953 in Kenosha to Raffale "Ralph" and Angeline (Perri) Metallo. She was educated in local schools.

On June 30, 1973 she married Joseph "Joe" Vena at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

Rita later became a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. She was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed watching the Brewers. She was formerly employed at Open Pantry and Sears. In her spare time, she volunteered at St. Catherine's hospital.

Rita is survived by her husband Joe, two brothers, Frank Metallo of Kenosha, and William (Judie) Metallo of Kenosha, and a sister, Roseanne (Greg) Daniel of Roselle, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Ida Metallo, Primo Metallo, Peter Metallo, Ernie Metallo, Emil Metallo, and Louise Bonofiglio.

A visitation for Rita will be held on Thursday, January 30th at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

