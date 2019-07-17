Kenosha News

Rita Rinelli (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Rita Rinelli, 76 years old, a lifelong Kenosha resident, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Kenosha. Interment of her ashes will be private in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha at a later date.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Rita's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on July 17, 2019
