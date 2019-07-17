Rita Rinelli
1942 - 2019
Rita Rinelli, 76 years old, a lifelong Kenosha resident, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Kenosha. Interment of her ashes will be private in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha at a later date.
