Rita W. Irving

1925 - 2020

Rita W. Irving (Dagenbach) 95, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 at The Manor care nursing home.

Rita was born Jan. 25, 1925 in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Julius J. and Anna (Thilgis) Dagenbach. She was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. On Oct.25, 1947 she married Arthur J. Irving at St. George Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Rita grew up on Kenosha's north side downtown area and lived in a 2 story building her grandparents built, located on the corner of 7th Avenue and 50th Street. They owned and operated a cigar factory and rolled the "Little Cuban" cigars selling them in taverns locally. The building was later named Herrmann Drugs. She recalled fond memories of swimming at the beach at Simmons Island with her brother, sisters and girlfriends and how she met Art, her husband of 66 years, at the old "Butterfly Theatre". Art was an usher and Rita was a ticket taker or "dish girl". (You would receive a free dish with the price of admission.) She recalls the history of "downtown" Kenosha. At night it would glitter with colorful neon lights, the post lamps and the sight of the trolley that ran the length of 7th Avenue passing right below her bedroom window and the sounds of the harbor fog horn.

Rita was a longtime member of St. Marks Catholic Church, active in the Christian Mothers, the choir, baking sales and sewing vestments for the priests. She was an accomplished seamstress and sewed beautiful costumes for Kay Fish Dance studio and clothes for her family and friends. She worked for Snap-on Tools, JC Penny, Julie Ann Fabrics and then retired from Sears where she worked in Linen and Drapery department.

In 1986 Rita and Art moved to Friendship, WI in the house they built on 5 acres. Rita stayed active in the community joining St. Joseph's Catholic Church, volunteering at the voting polls and joined the Red Hat Ladies. She also worked on the board of Senior Citizens and part time at few local businesses. Rita sang in the choir with her wonderful clear soprano voice at weddings and funerals. She was very much involved in fundraising for the construction of their new church, something she was very proud of.

Rita will be greatly missed by her children, relatives and many dear friends that she enjoyed socializing with. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband and parents, one brother, Paul Dagenbach and three sisters, Lorraine Rheinschmidt, Collette Nolen and Joanne Regis.

Surviving are; one daughter, Martha ( Vince) Cicchini of Okeechobee, FL, three sons, Jerry Irving of Showlow, AZ, Mark ( Patti) Irving of Marinette, WI and Mike (Marilyn) Irving of Kenosha. Her grandchildren; Cody Irving, Donna (Mike) Komarec, Tony and Gino (Michelle) Cicchini, Jenny ( Nathen) Desotell, Amy ( Liang Huang) Irving, Katie Irving and her great grandchildren; Kayla, Corey, Jamison, Andrew and Eleanor, Adrianna and Evan.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church from 10:00AM-11:00AM, with funeral services to follow at 11:00AM. Burial at All Saints Cemetery.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com