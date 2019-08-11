Robert A. Costabile

Robert A. Costabile, 78, lifelong resident of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his home.

He was born April 12, 1941, in Kenosha, the son of the late Silvio and Theresa (Covelli) Costabile. He attended Kenosha schools, and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958-1961.

Bob was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Painters Union Local #781, and was past member of Western Kiwanis. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman and Chicago Cubs fan. Bob spent 14 years in Port Charlotte, FL and he loved his time there.

Bob worked for American Motor Corp for a short time, and later Snap-On Tools. He ended his career as a painter for Service Painting Corp, Milwaukee, retiring in 1994.

Survivors include his children, Jerry Lee (Angie) Costabile of Kenosha, James Anthony (Anne Marie) Costabile of Kenosha, and Lisa Marie (Randy) Wood of Kenosha; his loving companion, Linda Huff; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Anthony (Donna) Costabile, Dianne (James) Spallato, Gary (Patricia) Costabile, Alfred (Maryann) Turco, Henry (Cassie) Turco, Lilly Russo, and Anna Wood. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kerry Elizabeth.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Proko Funeral Home. Prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church with full military honors. Interment will be private.

