Dr. Robert A. Crist, Ed.D

February 26, 1946 - December 22, 2019

Dr. Robert A. Crist, Ed.D, age 73, of Burlington passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee. Bob was born on February 26, 1946 in Kenosha to Kermit and Pauline (Parker) Crist. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1964. Bob also received his Bachelor's in Education from U.W. Lacrosse, his Master's from Roosevelt and his Educational Doctorate from Nova. He married Kathleen Smith on August 3, 1968 in Palatine, IL. Bob worked for various school districts throughout WI and IL over the years. He was also on the Elkhorn Rotary, the Knights of Columbus and he served on the board of directors for Security Health. Bob was an outdoorsman who loved all aspects, especially hunting. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his grandchildren and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William Crist.

Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen Crist; their two children, Matthew (Bonnie) Crist and Mary Crist all of Burlington; seven grandchildren, Moses, Matilda, Morgan, Tyler, Brett, Johnathan and Quinn; a brother, Thomas (Gretchen) Crist and his sister, Alice Bernstein-Pickering.

A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Memorial Service at 1:00 P.M. December 28, 2019 at the Kemper Center – Founder's Hall (6501 – 3rd Avenue). In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph's High School would be greatly appreciated.

