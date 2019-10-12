Robert A. "Bob" Wendt

April 8, 1943 - October 9, 2019

Robert A. "Bob" Wendt, 76 of Kenosha, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Kenosha on April 8, 1943, he was the son of the late Peter and Mary (Kyncl) Wendt.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Beverly Wendt; his son, Matthew (Vanessa) Wendt; his grandson, Finch; many loving nieces and nephews; and his faithful canine companion, Cali.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Aurora Cancer Care Center, Dr. Malik Bandealy and staff and Aurora Palliative Care Nurses, for the comforting care they provided to Bob.

