Robert Allen Pembroke 1985 - 2020 Robert Allen Pembroke age 34 of Twin Lakes, WI. died May 8, 2020. He was born in Elkhorn, WI. On August 19, 1985. The son of Thomas P. Pembroke Sr. and Sandra A. Cieslewicz. Robbie was always building his next masterpiece as he was very talented with his hands. If he wasn't building something, you could find him spending his down time by helping a friend or relative, experimenting with new foods and recipes as he was an excellent cook, watching/playing sports as he was a die-hard Bears and Cubs fan. He enjoyed anything water related and he was an avid fisherman. He loved horses and had a huge heart for all animals. Robbie was an adventurer in his free time, he loved taking his daughter, nieces, nephews and cousins on adventure walks. His greatest passion in life was making people happy. Robbie's greatest joy in life is his daughter Braylee. She was the beat to his heart. He had plans to show her the world. He loved collecting coins for Braylee. He is survived by his Mother Sandra Cieslewicz, Father Thomas Pembroke Sr. Father of Braylee. Brother to Thomas Pembroke Jr (Tara Lee Winkler-Pembroke) and Michelle Becker (Joshua Simonsen). Uncle to Gavyn Pembroke, Autumn Fry- Pembroke, Wesley Becker, Dylan Becker, Greyson Simonsen, and was a father figure to Kyiah McCarthy. Grandson to Elaine Long. Nephew to the late George Pembroke, Thomas Cieslewicz and Howard Cieslewicz. Brittney McCarthy who was his best friend and mother to Braylee. Due to social distancing guidelines private family services will be held. Online condolences and remembrances may be made at Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family
Published in Kenosha News on May 16, 2020.