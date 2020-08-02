Robert Bruce Martin

July 4, 1944 - March 30, 2020

Robert Bruce Martin passed away on March 30, 2020, in Green Valley, AZ after a long illness. Bob was a loving, devoted husband to Michel Sue Huettl for 53 years, a dedicated father to his children, John, Laura, Elizabeth, and Theresa. Bob spoiled his grandchildren, Fiona, Morgan, Toby, and River, and his dog, Scooter. He is also survived by his siblings, Joann Corsten and Ron Martin.

Bob was born July 4, 1944 to John and Ida Martin in Chicago. In 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, graduating from OCS and Aviation School before deploying to Vietnam. As a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church he served as an Eucharistic Minister and Lector from 1972 - 1987. An addiction counselor for over 37 years, Bob poured his heart, soul, and legendary sense of humor into sharing his story and guiding others through their personal journeys.

Bob would say "If no one has told you they love you today, I love you."