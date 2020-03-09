Robert C. ""Bob"" Weinholtz
Robert C. "Bob" Weinholtz, 74 years old of Salem, WI passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Froedtert South; Pleasant Prairie, WI.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with Funeral Services commencing at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Inurnment with Military Honors will immediately follow in Hillside Cemetery, Antioch. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or the at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. To see Bob's full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.strangfh.com.