Robert D. "Bob" Scholey

1928 - 2019

Robert D. "Bob" Scholey, 91, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home.

Born in Kenosha, on June 13, 1928 he was the son of the late Truman and Anna (Scott) Scholey. Bob was a lifelong resident of Kenosha, educated in local schools.

On January 26, 1952 he married Dolores J. Christiansen. They shared 64 years together. She preceded him in death on December 13, 2016.

Bob served in the United States Air Force from 1946 until his honorable discharge in 1948. He was a car salesman for 40 years, most recently working for Palmen Motors until his retirement.

Survivors include his three children, Kris Wharton of Bedford, TX, Scot Scholey and Gary Scholey, both of Kenosha, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Robert "Bobby" D. Scholey; brother, Duane Scholey and sister, Mariane Steinmetz.

Private services for Bob were held at All Saints Mausoleum.

