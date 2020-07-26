1/
Robert Dale "Bob" Palmas
1938 - 2020
Robert Dale "Bob" Palmas, age 82, of Kenosha passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Grande Prairie Health and Rehabilitation. Bob was born on February 3, 1938 in Kenosha to Dominic and Genevieve (Klotz) Palmas, and he attended local schools. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a jet engine mechanic from November 1956 until his honorable discharge in November 1960. He enjoyed his time spent living in California during his years of service.

Bob married Nancy Brehm on June 23, 1973 at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Kenosha. He worked for 38 years at American Brass until his retirement in 1999. Bob was known for being a walking history encyclopedia and was extremely patriotic, with a great love for his country. In his prime, he enjoyed gardening, cooking, photographing family with his Nikons, building clocks and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He was interested in anything involving airplanes. Bob had a tremendous love for dogs, especially his four-legged sidekick, Taz. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family.

He was preceded in death by, his parents and a sister, Patricia Mink.

Bob is survived by, his wife, Nancy of Kenosha; two daughters, Karen Terry and Kristine (Chris) Senger both of Kenosha; two grandchildren, Eden Terry and Kora Senger; son-in-law, Andrew Terry; his sister, Rochelle (Michael) Anderson, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Private family services for Bob will be held on Friday, July 31. 2020.

Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 26, 2020.
