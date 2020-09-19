Robert E. Ehlert

1929 - 2020

Robert E. Ehlert age 91 of Wilmot, WI passed away September 17, 2020. He was born in Burlington, WI. on May 16, 1929. The son of the late Frank and Flavia (Harm) Ehlert. On July 31, 1954 in Wilmot, WI he was united in marriage to Marian Stack. He graduated from Wilmot High School. He was a member of the Wilmot Vol. Fire Department for 50 years. Robert worked for 35 years as a Supervisor at Outboard Marine. After retirement he worked at Gander Mountain for 8 years. He was a member of Semrau Scott American Legion Post 361 for 60 years. On Saturdays Robert volunteered at the Wilmot Speedway concession stand for the Wilmot Fire Dept.

During his life he enjoyed fishing and was an avid Packer, Brewers, Bucks and Badger Fan. He liked to do gardening and enjoyed watching the wild life. He could fix almost any small engine.

Survived by his wife Marian. Father of Lynn (William) Kaskin, Kathy Ehlert and Suzanne Padden. Grandfather of 5 and Great Grandfather of 6. Brother of Marlin Ehlert and Frank (Joann) Ehlert.He was preceded in death by his sisters Nelva Lynn, Gloria Brown and Phyllis Gerber.

Visitation will be held on Sunday September 20, 2020 from 1:00PM until 3:00PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday September 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will take place November 4, 2020 at 11:00AM at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI with Military Honors. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we will be regulating the number of people in the building at any given time. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the building. Masks are required per CDC guidelines. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. Memorials in Robert's name can be made to a Dementia charity of your choice or Peace Lutheran Church in Wilmot, WI