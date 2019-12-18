Robert E. Gehring

Robert "Bob" E. Gehring 78 of Bassett, WI passed away peacefully after his long and courageous battle with heart disease. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Winifred "Winnie" Gehring, and his only daughter, Kimberly (Christopher) Bernfeld; Two wonderful grandchildren, Kaitlin Elaine and Ryan Christopher Bernfeld; Sisters, Beverly Gehring and Barbara (James) Berner; Sister-in laws, Millie, June, & Naomi, and Brother-in-laws, VJ, Rick, and Gerry; Nephews; Jeffrey Berner, Godson, Allan, Jeffrey, David, Chad, and Jason; Niece, Laura. Bob also has many beloved cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Caroline J. (Meyer) Gehring and father, Edward A. Gehring.

Bob was born on June 26, 1941 and raised on the family farm in the Town of Randall. After graduating from Wilmot High School in 1959, he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard, honorably serving his Country. Bob worked for American Motors Corp. (AMC) and retired from Chrysler Corp. after spending 30 years building and assembling American made cars, his pride and joy being a Member of the local UAW.

Also known as "Farmer Bob", he is a fourth generation Farmer of one of the oldest small farms in Wisconsin, Gehring Farm, established in 1864. He spent his entire life right up to the last day of his life working the land, tending to the cows, and plowing his fields. He embraced nature and had a deep reverence for the land. Bob served as a former member and delegate to Foremost Farms. He was also a mentor to many younger farmers as well. Gehring Farm has now been recognized twice, in 2014 with the Sesquicentennial 150-Year Farm Recognition Award from the State of Wisconsin and Wisconsin State Fair, and in 2019, Recipient of the Heritage Award from the Burlington Kiwanis Club at the 90th Annual Farm-City Night Event. Gehring Farm celebrates 155-years of continual business operation this year.

He was a lifelong member and parishioner of St. John'st. Alphonsus Catholic Church, and was recently awarded the prestigious 75-Year Membership Award from the Catholic Order of Foresters. He attended St. Alphonsus grade school and was also married in his childhood church, to his beautiful bride, Winnie, also known to him as "Ruthie June", on June 26, 1971.

Known in Kenosha County as the "Grandfather of Smart Growth", Bob was passionate about land preservation, and worked hard to advocate for conservative development practices in the Town of Randall, with the intent of maintaining the rural character that so many residents embrace. Bob served his community for 23 years on the Randall Town Board as Supervisor and was currently serving on the Board up until his passing. Bob was a founding member of the Randall Fire Department, and also served on many Town of Randall Committees including: Road Committee, Planning Board, Public Works Committee, Waste and Recycling Committee, Spring and Fall Town Clean-up Official, Building Inspector Complaints Official, Joint-Randall-Twin Lakes Intergovernmental Cooperation and Boundary Agreements Committee. Most importantly, Bob loved his constituents and despite the sometimes contrary nature of viewpoints, he enjoyed serving with his fellow board members over the years and his legacy will hopefully carry on in the future candidate who fills his very large shoes.

Bob didn't know a stranger and there wasn't a back road unbeknownst to him in a 50-mile radius of Bassett, WI. He was full of laughter and jokes, and the master storyteller. He enjoyed classic cars and attending car shows, racing, playing cards, going to the local fairs with his wife, attending Neil Diamond and Rolling Stones concerts with his sister, and spending time with his grandchildren and family. Bob virtually lived at the Twin Lakes and Burlington Public Libraries in his retirement, enjoying his six daily newspapers and socializing with staff and friends. He also was a "regular" at Twin Lakes Subway and enjoyed his weekly visits with the employees. He loved people and enjoyed talking and laughing with them, no matter when or where it may be.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Twin Lakes Rescue Squad or the Town of Randall Fire Department would be greatly appreciated.

Finally, the family would like to acknowledge Dr. Martin Bauer and his staff, along with the ERCU staff, at Aurora Medical Center of Burlington, Father John Jenkins, for administering last Rite, as well as the Twin Lakes Rescue Squad Team, Daniela Knoll, Joe Patla, and Glenn Tietz, Sr. We appreciate your compassion and service to our community and to Bob.

Funeral services honoring Bob's life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 and Saturday, December 21, 2019. Visitation for Bob will be on Friday, December 20 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Haase Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will continue on Saturday, December 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6301 344th Ave., New Munster, WI. Burial with full military honors to be held at Wilmot Cemetery, Wilmot, WI following Mass.

