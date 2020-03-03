Robert E. Sutton

Robert E. Sutton, 96, passed away suddenly at his home in Gurnee on February 27th, 2020, with his loving wife of 61 years by his side.

He was a great man who loved and cherished his wife and family. Robert will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Harriet (Longeran), his children Susan Sutton, Robert Sutton (Leslie), Sarah Hoover (Kit), Amy Frisch (Michael), grandchildren Madeline, Margaret, and Mary Kate Hoover, Ryan and Kylie Sutton and Tyler Frisch. Along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Edmund and Frances Sipowski, a brother Jimmy and sister Anita Skurski.

He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He was a history and biology High School teacher for 40 years. He enjoyed teaching and retired from Zion Benton Township High School after 31 years of service.

Visitation will be at St. Paul the Apostle in Gurnee IL, on Wednesday, March 4th at 9 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 10:00 A.M. Internment will be held at St. James Cemetery in Kenosha at 1:45. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a in Robert's name is appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com