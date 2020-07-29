1/1
Robert Emil Puntillo
Robert Emil Puntillo

Robert Emil Puntillo, age 63, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Ann, his children, Jake (Kacy) Puntillo and Sydney Puntillo; his one grandchild that is on the way; his sisters, Susan Puntillo and Terry Walker; his brother, Kelly Puntillo; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Liz Puntillo, Teri (Marty) LeMay, Phillip Walker, John (Jeanette) Hamm, Michael Hamm and his mother-in-law Virginia Hamm; his grand puppy, Oakley; and many loving nieces and nephews and golf buddies.

A gathering of relatives and friends for Robert will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to: Kenosha Firefighter C.A.R.E., 3030 39th Ave. #126 Kenosha, WI 53144, Pleasant Prairie Firefighters Charities or Pleasant Prairie K9 Unit would be appreciated. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be required to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and we encourage those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Complete obituary information will be made available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
July 28, 2020
Dear Annie and Bob's entire family,
Please accept our deepest condolences on your profound loss. Bob's Love of Family, Faith and Fun remains legendary. May his Legacy live on in the hearts and lives of all whom he loved. Thank you for all your loving care and laughter you shared over all the years He is already missed.
You are in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult of times.
Friends and Classmates from The Bradford Class of '75
Friend
