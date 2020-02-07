Robert F. ""Bob"" Cramer

Robert F. "Bob" Cramer, 81 of Antioch, IL, formerly of Racine, WI passed away, Tuesday February 4, 2020. Before his retirement in 2004, Bob had worked over 28 years at Rust-Oleum Corp as a Systems Analysist.

Beloved husband of Linda; Loving father of: Robert "Bob" (Sara Maze) Cramer, Juli (Jerry) Burks, and Denise (Matthew Ulrey) Sieber; cherished grandfather of five; treasured great-grandfather of nine: dear brother of: Rick (Kathy) Cramer, Penny (Steph) Kiesler, Kathy (Tom) Sheriff, Lu Ann (Bud) Niznansky, Laurie (the late Randy) Webb and Jo Ann (Joseph) McMahon and fond uncle of many.

Memorial Service 6:00PM Monday February 10, 2020 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 3:00PM. Interment will be private. Please sign the online guest book for Bob at www.strangfh.com. INFO 847-395-4000