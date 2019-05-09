Robert Vernon "Bob" Fornero

1932 - 2019

Robert Vernon "Bob" Fornero, 87, of Cedarburg, was called Home to be with the Lord, on May 6, 2019. Bob loved God, his family, jazz, the Packers, a good joke and, to be honest, also a bad joke. The music of Bob's life was the laughter of those of us around him. He brought his ready wit to good times and to hard times and, truly, he lightened our load.

Bob was born February 29, 1932, in Kenosha to James Fornero and Josephine Schulte and. He grew up in Kenosha, attending Saint Thomas Grade School, McKinley Middle School and Mary D. Bradford High School.

He entered the U.S. Army in 1952 and served in the Korean Conflict as a Frontline Infantryman until he was honorably discharged in 1954.

Upon returning to the States after his service in Korea, Bob started working at Snap-On-Tools (and stayed for over 30 years), married the love of his life, Teresa, and welcomed his treasured son, Danny.

In 1957, Bob and his childhood friend, John Vagnoni, fulfilled a lifelong dream by forming a Senior Drum and Bugle Corps, which marched in local parades for years and even competed. One year, Bob served as Parade Marshall of the Kenosha Civic Parade, and for many years he was a member of the committee that helped organize this annual parade in Kenosha.

Faith and community service were important to Bob. He was a member of the Lions and for ten years he ran Shows-a-Poppin at Saint Mark's Catholic Church, along with Ralph Houghton and Jim Long. Bob also served as a President and Board Member of the Serra International Club, leading the club with the largest membership during his tenure.

On any list of Bob's loves, the Packers would rank near the top. Bob was a season ticket holder since 1962. Each year he sent a famous newsletter to friends and family predicting the outcome of the new season, every year predicting the Packers would win the Super Bowl.

After his retirement, Bob and his wife of 62 years, Teresa, moved to Mequon where he continued in his need to serve, this time as an usher at Lumen Christi Catholic Parish. Bob's last days were spent in Senior Living and Memory Care in Cedarburg.

Bob will be deeply missed by his wife, Teresa; his son, Daniel (Melinda), granddaughter (and fellow Packer fanatic), Angela (Chris) Rose of Long Beach CA.

He is further survived by his brother, Donald of Camp Lake; sisters-in-law, Pat Golen of Elmhurst, IL and Leona Werner of Kenosha and brother-in-law, Richard Kivi of CA as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lois Kivi.

Funeral Services honoring Bob's life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, beginning with a prayer service at 9:15 a.m. from the Piasecki Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Full military honors will be following the mass at the church. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Bob will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Friday, May 10th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101