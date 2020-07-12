Robert "Bob" G. Luskin

1948 - 2020

Robert "Bob" G. Luskin, age 72, passed-away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Deerfield, Illinois, on Wednesday, July 1.

Born April 14, 1948, Bob was the eldest son of Irving and Beverly (Kalb) Luskin. His great grandparents and grandfather, Hyman Kalb, arrived in Kenosha about 1915 fleeing the pogroms in Eastern Europe. After marriage, Beverly and Irving Luskin made their home in Kenosha for more than 30 years. They were very active in the Jewish community and members of Beth Hillel Temple on Library Square where Bob celebrated his Bar Mitzvah in 1961 and Confirmation in 1964.

Bob attended McKinley Elementary School and Lincoln Junior High School. He was a starting guard on the Tremper High School basketball team, in 1965-1966, the year of his graduation. On his return tours of Kenosha with his family, Bob often enjoyed a hamburger and a root beer at The Spot Drive-In on 22nd Avenue!

Bob studied insurance and risk management at the University of Wisconsin–Madison before launching a successful career with the Granum Agency, of Northwestern Mutual Life, in downtown Chicago. Later, as Bob expanded his practice and focused his business, he ran his own consulting firm, Benefit Strategies, Inc. While a resident of the Chicago area for his entire adult life, he remained an avid Badger sports fan!

Bob was the beloved husband of Lynne Lava Luskin for 25 years. Loving father of Scott (Rebecca) Luskin and Alexis (Michael) Friedman and a cherished friend of their mother, Rae Olin Luskin. Devoted stepfather of Cheri Laser (Michael) Greenspan, Adam (Traci) Lava, Susan (Howard) Coleman. Proud grandfather of 12. Dear brother of Ronald (Terry Ruzicka) Luskin. Bob will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather.

A graveside funeral service was held in Arlington Heights, Illinois on Friday, July 3, officiated by Rabbi Wendi Geffen of North Shore Congregation Israel. Memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be made to the Jewish United Fund (JUF), www.juf.org or The Research of Dr. Everett Vokes c/o The University of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation (UCCRF), www.uccrf.uchicago.edu.