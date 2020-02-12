Robert H. Enstad

September 11, 1938 - January 29, 2020

Robert H. Enstad, age 81 of Kenosha, passed away on January 29, 2020, at Aurora Hospital.

Born in Pine City, MN on September 11, 1938, Robert, "Bob" Enstad was the son of Carl and Austred (Oas) Enstad. He grew up in River Falls, WI where he graduated from high school in 1957. Bob attended the University of Wisconsin – River Falls and received his Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Indiana University in 1961. He worked as a reporter, writer and editor for the Chicago Tribune for 36 years, retiring in 1998.

From early years on, Bob was a gregarious individual who loved to talk to everyone. In his teenage years he developed an interest in politics and wrote a column for the River Falls Journal. As a junior in high school he obtained press credentials to the 1956 National Democratic Convention in Chicago, where he watched newsmen interview and report on the convention. It was this experience that cemented his interest in journalism.

Bob covered numerous areas of the news, but probably his most interesting experiences occurred while reporting from the courtroom. He covered the trial of the Chicago Seven after the 1968 riots at the Democratic Convention, an assignment that lasted five months. Bob also reported on the Berrigan conspiracy trial (Harrisburg Seven) in Pennsylvania and spent time in Washington D.C. covering President Richard Nixon and traveling with the press corps on Air Force One. In 1994 he traveled back to his hometown of River Falls to cover the Aldrich Ames espionage story after realizing that Aldrich "Ricky" Ames had been a childhood playmate. He was a Pulitzer Prize nominee and taught future journalists at the Graduate School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

Bob attributed much of his success to mentors Dr. Wayne Wolfe and Dr. E.H. Kleinpell of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and his uncle Elmer J. Oas, who encouraged and supported him along his educational journey.

In his retirement years Bob enjoyed relaxing with this his beloved cats, reading, sailing on Lake Michigan with his many friends, traveling to car shows with fellow Rolls Royce Club members, meeting new people, and tending to his beautiful home.

Bob is survived by his brother, Richard (Marilyn) Enstad of Whitewater, WI; his sister, Karyl (Roman) Rommelfanger of Manitowoc, WI; his nephew Craig (Sophie) Enstad; nieces Sonja (Joshua) Twedt and Monica (Rommelfanger) Oas; cousins, Graham (Karen) Oas and Dawn Brazinsky. He will also be missed by an abundance of friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Austred Enstad; his cousin Francis (Diana) Oas who was raised by the Enstad's; and his dear nephew Michael Enstad.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home on February 15, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. with a "Time for Sharing Bob Stories" beginning at 1:00 p.m. Luncheon snacks will be available. Bob's ashes will be interred at a later date next to his parents in Greenwood Cemetery, River Falls, Wisconsin. Memorial remembrances to the Parkinson Research Foundation 5969 Cattleridge Blvd, Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232 or to an animal shelter of choice would be appreciated.

The family wishes to thank Bob's good friend, Fill Gonzales, Dr. Sharma and the nurses, social workers and chaplains of Aurora Hospital and Aurora Hospice; the staff at Brookside Care Center; and the caregivers of Kyle's Helping Hands for the wonderful care they gave Bob during these last months.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

