Robert J. Fleming

February 19, 1956 - February 21, 2020

Robert J. Fleming, age 64 a resident of Kenosha died Friday February 21st, 2020 at Southwinds in Kenosha.

He was born on February 19th, 1956 at Camp Pendleton CA to William G. and Barbara J. (Graham) Fleming.

He is survived by his parents Bill and Barb and his sister Rhonda (David) Robinson.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice as well as Southwinds for their compassionate care of Robert.

Services will be private.

