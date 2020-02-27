Robert J. Wells Jr.

November 10, 1949 - February 21, 2020

Robert J. Wells Jr, formerly of Kenosha and La Crosse, passed away Friday morning, February 21, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. He was 70 years old.

Robert was born November 10, 1949 in Kenosha, the son of Robert Sr. and Eileen (nee O'Connor) Wells. He graduated from St. Joseph's in Kenosha and went on to earn a Law Degree from UW Madison. For nearly 40 years, Robert worked as a trial attorney in criminal law, first in La Crosse and later in Sheboygan.

On June 3, 1972, he was united in marriage with Connie Winfrey in Des Moines, IA.

An avid sports fan, especially the Green Bay Packers, Robert also enjoyed playing frisbee golf, music, movies and reading.

Robert is survived by his wife of 47 years, Connie and their son Brian Wells of Sheboygan. He is further survived by his sister Kathy (Kahele) Kukea of HI and brothers Dan (Ada) Wells and Steven Wells, both of Kenosha, brothers-in-law David (Renae) Winfrey of Barnhart, MO and Bruce Winfrey (Judy Lawless) of Des Moines, IA, cousin and friend Dennis (Mary) Crimmins of Kenosha, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A time of visitation will be held from 10:00AM-12:00PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Robert's name.

Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.