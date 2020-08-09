Robert John Leeman

1927-2020

Robert John Leeman, 92, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Magnolia Hill Assisted Living Facility in Mount Pleasant.

Born in Felch, MI, on August 29, 1927, he was the son of the late Lester and Esther (Rein) Leeman.

Robert served in the US Navy from October 1945, until he was honorably discharged in August 1946.

On August 30, 1949, he married Mary Ellen Henry in Chicago, IL. She preceded him in death on July 22, 2014. Robert and Mary were members at Kenosha Family Church. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending summers at their camp in Sagola, MI, where they created many memories with family and friends.

He was employed by Chicago Northwestern Railroad as a conductor and retired in 1989.

Survivors include his four children, Robert (Laura) Leeman, Thomas (Cathy) Leeman, Jacklynn (Tony) Kufera, and Helen (Howard) Ladd; eight grandchildren, Augusta, Rob, Mary, Lana, Melody, Eric, Brett, and Shannon; and five siblings, Bernice Dahlgren, Marian Bubliona, Evelyn Purcell, Donna Dove, and Gla (Sally) Leeman. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Robert is preceded in death by his daughter, Georgia Rechlitz; a grandson, Perry Rechlitz; daughter, Jeanine Atkinson; and son-in-law, Jimmy Atkinson.

Visitation for both Robert & Mary will be held on Sunday, August 16th, at Kenosha Family Church, 3910 27th Street, from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. with full military honors to follow. Interment will be held privately at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

