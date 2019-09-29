Robert John Lento
Robert John Lento, 74, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Kenosha, passed away in Mesa, Ariz., on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with his wife, Mary at his side. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, October 3, at 7 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park on Friday, October 4, at 10 a.m. Please see our website for the complete obituary.
