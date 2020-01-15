Robert John Lindner

August 26, 1951 - January 8, 2020

Loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, Robert "Bob" John Lindner, age 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family, in Green Bay, WI

The youngest son of Harold and Lucille Lindner, Bob was born August 26th, 1951 in Kenosha, WI. He graduated from Tremper High School and then served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He married Debra Jean Biggs on July 31, 1971 in Kenosha, WI. They later moved to Antigo, WI, and raised their two sons, Bob and Tim. Their Pine Street home was a favorite destination for many family members including grandsons Sam and James, who remember their annual summer weeks at Grandma and Grandpa's as some of their most cherished memories.

After retirement, Bob and Deb moved to Green Bay, where Bob stayed busy photographing the Amish countryside and sampling its many bakeries, volunteering as Quartermaster for his local VFW post, and his favorite retirement pastime, spending time with and attending the activities of his youngest grandchildren, Maggie and Parker.

Bob is preceded in death by his father Harold, mother Lucille and siblings: Donna, Ronald, James, Harold (Buddy), Mary, Richard and Linda. He is survived by Deb, his loving wife of 48 years, sons Robert (Suzanne) and Tim (Deanna), grandchildren Sam, James, Maggie and Parker, and many nieces and nephews who will deeply miss their Uncle Bob.

Bob was a caring husband, father, and grandfather. He had a wonderful and full life, loved his family with his whole heart and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. Bob would often say, "You can't change what is." He accepted his cancer diagnosis with sadness but with a dose of humor as well. With respect to Bob's wishes, he will be laid to rest at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Kenosha. No service will be held; however, he would love it if you would have a nice spaghetti dinner or a piece of cake with buttercream frosting in his honor.

Bob and his family would like to thank the staff of St Vincent Hospital, St Mary's Hospital, and Unity Hospice for their incredibly compassionate care.