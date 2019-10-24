Robert Joseph Nikolai

Robert Joseph Nikolai, 84, of Washington Island, passed away at home on Sunday morning, October 20, 2019.

He was born August 28, 1935 in Kenosha, son of the late Richard and Roselyn (Wyk) Nikolai. Bob worked at Tri-Clover Manufacturing for 36 years until his retirement. On February 20, 1960, he was united in marriage with Margaret "Peg" J. Andersen at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Bob will be missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Peg; sons, Robert A. (Diana), Thomas (Patricia), and James (Charlene); 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Egan and Audrey Martin; sisters-in-law, Nancy Cannan and Laurie Hackbarth; and son-in-law, Jack Mutchler.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kristin Mutchler.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor Bob's life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 1763 Town Line Rd., Washington Island, Wisconsin 54246. Bob will be laid to rest in the Washington Island Town Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.

