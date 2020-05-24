Robert L. Loss Robert L. Loss, 96, died peacefully at his home in Kenosha on May 21, 2020. He moved to Kenosha with his wife Betty and growing family in 1953 to become School Business Administrator for the Kenosha Public Schools (now KUSD #1). During his 67 years in Kenosha he involved himself with the city through his work, the school board, and the many civic organizations in which he was a member and leader. As a proud Kenoshan he served as president of the Downtown Kiwanis, United Way, and Toastmasters. He was one of the founding members of the KUSD Education Foundation, the KUSD Athletic Scholarship Foundation, the KUSD 25 Year Club, and the YMCA Callahan Family Branch. He was a member of the Kenosha Airmen Flying Club and served on the Kenosha Airport Commission for a few years. Following his retirement, he served as an interim volunteer director of the Kenosha Youth Foundation (now YMCA) for the year 1987-88, and for Hospice Alliance in 1994. For many years he delivered "Meals on Wheels" and was a "Volunteer Driver" for Kenosha County Programs. He also served as a Director on the Advantage Bank Board (now BMO). He graduated from New London High School in 1941 and from UW-Madison with a BBA degree in 1950. During World War II he served from 1943 to 1946 in the South Pacific in the 340th Signal Company Wing attached to the 13th Air Force. He was employed at UW Hospitals in Madison before moving to Kenosha. He retired from KUSD in 1987. Bob lived life to its fullest. One of his goals was to fly in as many ways as possible. He got his private pilot license at age 48, and over the years rode in a hot air balloon, a zeppelin, an ultralight, a helicopter, a glider, a sea plane and an open cockpit biplane. He made a parachute jump at age 68, went parasailing in his 70's, and paragliding at age 84. The son of John and Effie Loss, he was born on February 18, 1924, in the Town of Mukwa, Waupaca County, Wisconsin. On August 20, 1949, he married Betty Ann Ziemer in Berlin, Wisconsin. Betty died on April 21, 1983. He then married Mary Jane (Girman) Burgett in Kenosha on August 1, 1987. Mary Jane died on January 22, 1994. Survivors include his three sons, John (Betsy) of Kansas City, Missouri, James (Katie) of Laguna Beach, California, and Keith of San Diego, California; four step-daughters, Alice (Don) Hawes of Racine, Mary Burgett and Patricia Leese of Pleasant Prairie, and Nancy (Tom) Groff of Kenosha. He was a beloved grandfather to four grandchildren, thirteen step-grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and seventeen step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Adeline (Kenneth) Sutliff, Eleanore (Mike) Cooney, and Marie (Grant) Bartel and four brothers, George (Lorna), Sylvester (Edna), Gordon (Linda), and Clarence (Arlene) Loss, as well as by sister-in-law, Ruth (Frank) Olsen, sister-in-law, Marjorie (Walton) Smith, step-son, James (Judi) Burgett, and step-daughter, Louise (Rick) Nelson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a time to be determined once it is again safe to gather. Private inurnment will take place in the Nepeuskun Cemetery, Berlin, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or to the Kenosha Public Library Foundation - Betty A. Loss Memorial Children's Book Fund, P. O. Box 1414, Kenosha, WI 53141, would be appreciated. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 24, 2020.