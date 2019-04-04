Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lentz.

Robert W. Lentz

1940 - 2019

Robert W. Lentz, 78, of Kenosha passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center.

He was born on Aug. 16, 1940, to the late Leo J. and Geraldine (Rolfes) Lentz in Somers. He graduated from Central High School in 1958. He attended his 60th class reunion last Oct.

Robert entered the US Air Force on Sept. 15, 1959, and was honorably discharged on June 28, 1963. He worked in Radar Systems.

Robert worked as an Electrician at Continental Can/US Can in Racine for 28 years and retired from AMC/Chrysler Kenosha in 2005 moving to Port St. Lucie, Fla., but returning to Kenosha in 2016.

Robert was a member of the American Legion, UAW Local 72 and IAM Local 437.

Robert enjoyed reading, socializing, tinkering, woodworking, working on cars and photography.

Robert is survived by his daughters Jennifer (Corey) Reed of Kenosha and Jessica Lentz of Wis., his two grandsons and his sister Valerie Crane

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Mary (Joseph) Eternicka, Ella Garland, Frank (Donna) Lentz, George "Bud" (Billie) Lentz and Fred (Joan) Lentz and a brother-in-law Merl "Skip" Crane. He is also preceded in death by his first wife Peggy (LeBaron) and his second wife Joan (Long).

Graveside Services for Robert with Full Military Honors will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 1 p.m. at Bristol/Paris Cemetery 16000 – 60th St. Bristol, WI 53104. Memorials would be appreciated to Tiny Paws Rescue.

