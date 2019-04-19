Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Newell Jr..

Robert S. "Bob" Newell Jr.

1952 - 2019

Robert "Bob" S. Newell Jr., 67, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on April 3, 1952, to the late Robert S. and Audrey (Halverstadt) Newell Sr. in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

Bob was a freelance mechanic around Kenosha for many years. He also worked for the state fixing signs.

Bob enjoyed working on cars, fishing, hunting, an all-sports fan, especially an avid Packer fan. Bob was known as a jack-of-all-trades. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandkids.

Bob is survived by his son Robert S. Newell III, his daughter Reanna Newell both of Kenosha, his grandchildren Destiny Newell, Victoria Newell, London Askew, Hannah Newell, Stephen Spain and Jessa Octerberg, his great grandson Nathaniel Riley Russel and his sisters Carol McNab of Black Forest, CO and Renee Gleichner of CA.

He is preceded in death by his grandson Jayden Newell and a sister Marti Newell.

A Celebration of Life Service for Bob will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. at the Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

Online Memorial Book