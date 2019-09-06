Robert Nudi

Robert Nudi, 94, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born on April 24, 1925, in Buenos Aires, Argentina and raised in Rota Greca, Italy; he was the son of the late Dominic (Mafalda) Nudi and Julia Broccoli.

On July 15, 1951, he married Giosina Bottino in Italy. They moved to Kenosha in 1952. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2002. On May 15, 2012 he married Esther (Alfaro) in Ill.

Robert worked for AMChrysler, Kenosha, before retiring in July 1987. He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. He loved traveling, especially to Italy to spend time with his family. He enjoyed making wine, homemade sausage, working in his garden, playing cards, but most of all spending time with family and friends. Robert's kindness and warm smile will be missed by many people.

Robert is survived by his wife, Esther; his son, Robert J. (Jayne) Nudi of Kenosha; two daughters, Julie (Pat) Scott of Kenosha and Anna (Tom) Knight of Kenosha; seven grandchildren, Joseph (Debbie) Nudi, Rachael (Brian) Gebo, Elizabeth Garcia, Cory (Taylor) Quinn, Kyle Quinn, John (Stephanie) Scott, and Karl (Tiffany) Zuberbuehler, six great grandchildren; sister JoAnne Nudi; brothers Pepino Broccoli and Dennis Nudi. He is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews in both Italy and the United States.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife; his sisters, Eva Romano and Mary Smith; and his brothers, Frank Broccoli and Ralph Nudi.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Anne's Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

