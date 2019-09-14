Robert (Bob) Paul Laughlin

Laughlin, 81 years young of Bristol, Wis. passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Robert was born to the late Albert and Bertha (Diotte) Laughlin on Nov. 3, 1937 in Chicago, Ill. He enjoyed the family farm, working on cars, keeping everyone on time for their appointments, and taking care of his and the neighbor's, dogs. He spoiled his furry friends and made sure they needed for nothing and kept time to the minute to make sure they were taken out or for a walk. Robert was reserved until you got to know him – once you did, he would blossom from there. Everyone loved him. Robert also enjoyed just being around his friends and family and meeting the guys for Sunday morning breakfast

Survivors include: Daughters: Kimberly Raymond, Karla (Richard) Koralik; Sons: Kevin Laughlin and Robert (Delia) Laughlin; Grandchildren: Amber Valenziano, Jarvis Raymond, Eric (Marrissa Martinez) Amwoza, Aaron (Metchelle) Amwoza, Tim (Karley Leable) Amwoza, and Richard T. Koralik II, Albert (Megan) Laughlin, Nick (Melissa) Mock, Shelly Mock-Laughlin, Tony Ila, Johnathan Orellana, Kassidy Valarezo; Great-grandchildren: Adreyan, Jayce, Violet, Azalea and Mercedes. Great friends: Peter (Deb) Nutting, Richard (Trish) Robinson and family, and Stephen Amwoza.

Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Amwoza and great-grandson, Robert William Mock.

Great appreciation to his care-giver: Mary Edwards and Hospice Alliance.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to:

Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

Graveside service will be at Saturday, Sept. 14,2019, noon, at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Belmont & Cumberland Ave, River Grove, IL 60171.

