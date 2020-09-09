1/1
Robert Paul Maiter
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Paul Maiter

1938 - 2020

Robert Paul Maiter (Butcher Bob) age 82 of Twin Lakes, WI. passed away September 1, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. He was born in Chicago, IL on April 17, 1938. The son of the late John and Catherine (Zegarski) Maiter. He worked for many years as a Meat Cutter while 'moonlighting' as a Wedding Photographer. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Des Moines (CA134). He was a member of the Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 544 and VFW Post 4600. He was an avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan and lived to play pinochle as well as listen and dance to Polka music. He loved spending time with family and friends and always greeted with a hearty 'good evening'.

Bob is survived by his three children: Tim (Leslee) Maiter, Mike (John Savittieri) Maiter and Debra (Fred) Grep. Grandfather of 9: Ryan (Lauren), Shaun and Kevin (Ayumi) Maiter; Lev, Halen, Bryn and Mina Savittieri; Steven (Jenna) and Lauryn Grep. Great Grandfather of 1: Colton Grep. Brother to Delores Console and the late Thomas Maiter. Brother in law of Ellen Maiter.

Private family services will be held. The family would appreciate donations in memory of Bob to the Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. Assisted the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
262-279-5933
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved