Robert Paul Maiter

1938 - 2020

Robert Paul Maiter (Butcher Bob) age 82 of Twin Lakes, WI. passed away September 1, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. He was born in Chicago, IL on April 17, 1938. The son of the late John and Catherine (Zegarski) Maiter. He worked for many years as a Meat Cutter while 'moonlighting' as a Wedding Photographer. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Des Moines (CA134). He was a member of the Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 544 and VFW Post 4600. He was an avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan and lived to play pinochle as well as listen and dance to Polka music. He loved spending time with family and friends and always greeted with a hearty 'good evening'.

Bob is survived by his three children: Tim (Leslee) Maiter, Mike (John Savittieri) Maiter and Debra (Fred) Grep. Grandfather of 9: Ryan (Lauren), Shaun and Kevin (Ayumi) Maiter; Lev, Halen, Bryn and Mina Savittieri; Steven (Jenna) and Lauryn Grep. Great Grandfather of 1: Colton Grep. Brother to Delores Console and the late Thomas Maiter. Brother in law of Ellen Maiter.

Private family services will be held. The family would appreciate donations in memory of Bob to the Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. Assisted the family.