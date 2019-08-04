Robert Peter Felber

Robert Peter Felber (Bob), 83, of Wendell, N.C., formerly of Southport, N.C., and Kenosha, passed away on July 30, 2019, at the Zebulon House. Bob was born July 29, 1936, in Two Rivers, Wis. He was the son of the late Robert Abraham Felber and Marie C. Ruchoeft Felber. Bob was a graduate of the Manitowoc Teacher's College and earned his master's degree from Carthage College. Bob was a veteran of the USMC and was well-respected educator for 33 years in Kenosha as the Dean of Students at Bullen Jr. High School and as the Dean and social studies teacher at Washington Jr. High School. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 32 years, Elizabeth Jane Felber, and a son Paul S. Felber. Survivors include three sons, Bradley J. Felber (Sharon) of North Prairie, Wis., Michael J. Felber (Trisha) of Kenosha, Wis., and Jonathan L. Felber (Ronnie) of Wendell, N.C.; two step-sons, Robert E. Osmon Jr. (Carol) of Allen, MD, and Christopher D. Osmon (Stacey) of Lakeland, Fla.; a brother William Felber; two sisters, Bette Pankratz, and Pat Peper; and ten grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in the Peacock – Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel in Southport, N.C. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Northwood Cemetery, also in Southport. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock – Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, N.C.