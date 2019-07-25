Robert Peter Szulczewski

Robert Peter Szulczewski (aka Bob Schultz), 75, of Franklin passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home. Robert was born on January 4, 1944, in Milwaukee to Hilbert and Esther (Koralewski) Szulczewski. Robert was a generous care-giver for his mother, brother and sister as well as a devoted friend. He was a loving uncle and very proud of all of his nieces and nephews.

Robert was a United States veteran who served in the US Coast Guard in Michigan City, Ind. and Jackson Park, Ill.. After being honorably discharged from the Coast Guard, he worked for Erie Manufacturing, managed the Moose Lodge #49 in Milwaukee and was promoted to manage the Moose Lodge in Jacksonville, Fla.. Robert returned to Milwaukee in 1973 to start his own businesses; The Hutch, Schultz's Rear End and Schultz's, where he was blessed with many life-long friendships. As of late, he was semi-retired working for the non-profit Goodwill.

Robert is survived by his brother, Jeff (Carol) Szulczewski, nieces and nephews, John, Cathryn, Carrie and Jeffrey "JJ" Szulczewski, cousins and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Beverly.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church (1919 – 54th Street). A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Private interment will be at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name can be made to Mooseheart or Moosehaven.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016 75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com