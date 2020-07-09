1/1
Robert R. Bonn
1952 - 2020
Robert R. Bonn, 68, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Halifax Nova Scotia, on April 22, 1952, he was the son of the late Roy and Irene (Conrad) Bonn.

On August 24, 1974, he married the love of his life, Michele Yung.

Robert was an Athletic Director for 38 years. He enjoyed sports, golfing but most of all spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Michele Bonn; sons, Ryan (Christine) Bonn and Steven (Meaghan) Bonn; two grandchildren, Alec and Bradyn; siblings, Gary Bonn and Karen Bonn. He is further survived by other loving family and friends

Due to the current health crisis, a private service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michele and Robert Bonn Athletic Endowment at

Carthage College.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Robert's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
My deepest condolences to my beloved friend Michele on the loss of her great husband. Condolences to his sons as well. Dr Bonn was a phenomenal asset to the Carthage Community. He will be missed. Love you Michele!
Ginna McKnight
Family Friend
July 2, 2020
Dear Karen and Bonn Family ~ I am so very sorry to learn of your brother's sudden passing. His legacy lives on and cannot be diminished. May God's peace comfort you all as you grieve and as you celebrate your brother's life.
Grace Urbaitis Trinkl
Classmate
July 2, 2020
There are no words for such an unimaginable loss. You are in my thoughts, prayers and heart. Of course I have not been with Robert during his adult life, however I have followed him and his accomplishments through his mother (Irene). What a career he has retired from! I am so sorry to hear of your loss and my thoughts of many are with you. Marjorie Davis (aunt), Dartmouth Nova Scotia, Canada
Marjorie Davis
Family
July 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Irene. Robert s career and life are a tribute to great parents, family and community.
.
Jane Bowles
Friend
July 2, 2020
Bob was a terrific gentleman, teammate and representative of Rockland. He was a role model for the rest of us. My deepest sympathies.

Butch Connor, Wheaton, Illinois
Butch Connor
Friend
July 2, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy on your loss. Bob was a wonderful person who will be fondly remembered by so many. I am so sad to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Maureen (Ellis) Schnider
Friend
July 1, 2020
Irene, Karen, Gary and family. So very sorry to hear of Bobby's sudden passing. Hugs and prayers to all of you including his wife and sons and grandchildren. God Bless
Joanne Duffy-Haggerty
Friend
July 1, 2020
Bobby was a good friend of mine in junior and senior high school years. He was as wholesome, good-natured, and talented as they come. I haven't seen Bobby in fifty years, but his accomplishments with both family and community are inspirational. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Bonn family.
Michael Minasian
Friend
