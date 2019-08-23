Robert R. Perron

Robert R. Perron, 80, of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., passed away Aug. 19, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in Union Grove, Wis. Robert was born Nov. 3, 1938 in Salem, Mass. to Raymond A. Perron and Bernadette R. (LaVoie) Perron. He married his beloved, Valerie L. Voyer March 24, 1962.

Robert enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955 and he and Valerie would go on to live in many places, but came to call Winthrop Harbor, Ill., home. Robert was an avid member of Our Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park, Illinois, the Knights of Columbus, VFW, and the American Legion, Fleet Reserve Association. He was retired from the U.S. Navy after 22 years of service as a Chief Petty Officer Machinist Mate, was an instructor with the College of Lake County Naval Training Program, and was a Field Service Representative with the Ingersoll Dresser Pump Company.

"Our dad did it right! He spent a life serving God, his family and his country. He taught us personal responsibility. He earned, expected and demonstrated respect. He modeled work ethic and ingenuity. He continually sought after knowledge. He honored and faithfully served his wife. He demanded excellence from his kids. He was goofy. He illustrated and gave affection continually. He was creative and even artistic...yet he was strong and powerful. He was tough mentally and physically...Very slow to depend on others. And oh baby, could he dance...well, you're dancing now, Pops! By God's grace we were fortunate to call you our father. Even in your death, we will continue to seek to honor you daily."

Robert is survived by his wife, Valerie L. Perron; his children, Robert (Rosemary) R. Perron Jr., Trina (David) Sieraski, Mary (Patrick) Cunningham, James (Meg) Perron; grandchildren, Robert R. Perron III, Andrew P. Perron, Hannah R. Gravelle, Valerie A. Henderson, Peter J. Perron, Philip J. Perron, Daniel T. Perron, Christina M. Lewis, David P. Sieraski, Ashley (Cunningham) Kozlowski, Patrick Nicholas Cunningham, Rachel M. Cunningham, Dakota J. Perron, Breanna D. Perron, Clayton A. Perron, Abigail J. Perron, Seth D. Perron; 14 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Joseph C. Perron, Marie Marlow, Anita Fox; and many nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Raymond A. and Bernadette R. Perron; and his siblings, Raymond Perron and Alice Schlow.

A visitation will be held Today, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Humility Church, 10655 W. Wadsworth Road, Beach Park, Illinois 60099 from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. A private burial with full military honors will be held at a later date. Please sign the online guest book at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.