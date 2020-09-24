Robert R. ""Bob"" Sershon

1950-2020

Robert R. "Bob" Sershon, 70, of Trevor, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born in Chicago, IL on March 2, 1950, he was the son of the late Robert T. and Laverne (Franzen) Sershon.

On November 26, 1977, he married Cindy Dienethal in Chicago.

Bob worked for many years as a manufacturer's representative for the commercial plumbing industry and went on to own and operate his own business, Sershon & Associates, which he did successfully for 15 years.

Sports were a huge part of Bob's life, not only did he love watching the Cubs and Bears play, he was active in his daughters' sporting events as children and took pride in teaching them how to throw a ball. He enjoyed spending time with his family and vacationing in the Northwoods.

Surviving Bob is his wife of 42 years, Cindy; his four daughters, Karin (Cameron) Andrews, Melissa Sershon, Catie (Dan Derler) Sershon, and Samantha (Louis) Marotta; eight grandchildren, Ava, Evan, Jordan, Colten, Raegan, Payton, Alaina, and Dylan; and two brothers, Ronald (Barbara) Sershon and Roland (Cookie) Sershon. He is further survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nathan Marotta.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora – St. Luke's Medical Center, especially the transplant team and cardiology unit, for the wonderful care they provided Bob.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Facial coverings are required for attendance.

