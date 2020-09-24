1/1
Robert R. "Bob" Sershon
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert R. ""Bob"" Sershon

1950-2020

Robert R. "Bob" Sershon, 70, of Trevor, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born in Chicago, IL on March 2, 1950, he was the son of the late Robert T. and Laverne (Franzen) Sershon.

On November 26, 1977, he married Cindy Dienethal in Chicago.

Bob worked for many years as a manufacturer's representative for the commercial plumbing industry and went on to own and operate his own business, Sershon & Associates, which he did successfully for 15 years.

Sports were a huge part of Bob's life, not only did he love watching the Cubs and Bears play, he was active in his daughters' sporting events as children and took pride in teaching them how to throw a ball. He enjoyed spending time with his family and vacationing in the Northwoods.

Surviving Bob is his wife of 42 years, Cindy; his four daughters, Karin (Cameron) Andrews, Melissa Sershon, Catie (Dan Derler) Sershon, and Samantha (Louis) Marotta; eight grandchildren, Ava, Evan, Jordan, Colten, Raegan, Payton, Alaina, and Dylan; and two brothers, Ronald (Barbara) Sershon and Roland (Cookie) Sershon. He is further survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nathan Marotta.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora – St. Luke's Medical Center, especially the transplant team and cardiology unit, for the wonderful care they provided Bob.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Facial coverings are required for attendance.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Bob's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Service
11:00 AM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved