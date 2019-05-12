Robert L. Raymaker

1942 - 2019

Robert L. Raymaker, 77, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Racine on Feb. 18, 1942, he was the son of the late Herman and Mae (Speerschnieder) Raymaker. He attended Racine schools and was a graduate of Park High School. In 1985, he and his family came to Kenosha making it their new home.

He honorably served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. While in the service he toured with the Air Force Volleyball Team.

On Feb. 24, 1968, in Ill., he was united in marriage to Margie Ann Beduhn.

Bob had been employed with Twin Disc in the tool crib as a tool grinder, a position he held for most of his 39 years.

He was a faithful member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Bob was an avid volleyball and softball player in his younger years. He enjoyed woodworking and model making. He was known as Mr. Fix It and attempted to fix anything. He was always very friendly and sociable to everyone he knew and met.

Besides his loving wife, Margie Ann he is survived by his two children, Michael (Kassondra Erskine) Raymaker and Stephanie (Michael) Woodward; his five grandchildren, Jared, Kyle, Emma, Jacob and Gavin; one brother, Dick (Carolyn) Raymaker, a sister-in-law, Nancy Beduhn and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Raymaker; two sisters, Dorothy Feest, Marie Ann LeGault and a brother-in-law, Rick Beduhn.

Funeral services honoring Robert's life will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Road, Kenosha, WI 53144. A visitation for Robert will be held on Tuesday, May 14, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lord of Life Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the Raymaker family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. David Knight and his team and the staff of Hospice Alliance for their kind and compassionate care.

