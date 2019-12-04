Robert W. Becker

June 11, 1947 - December 1, 2019

Robert W. Becker, age 72 of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Kenosha on June 11, 1947 and was the son of William G. and Josephine (Leskowicz) Becker. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, Bob was a 1965 graduate of St. Joseph's High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where he met his future wife, Sheryl, across the lab table in Botany class. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Bob and Sheryl were married on July 11, 1973 at the First Congregational Church in Kenosha.

Bob honorably served in the U.S. Army Infantry during the Vietnam War.

When Bob was in his early teens, he began working in the business his grandfather started, Becker's Cigar Store on 56th St. He later bought the business from his father. After closing the store, Bob was employed as a Postal Carrier and Clerk for the U.S. Postal Service in Racine. He was thrilled to retire in 2012 and devote his newfound free time to one of the loves of his life- golf. Bob loved playing in the Lendman-Mischler Golf League or just in a foursome with his buddies. He was also a lifelong Packer fan and loved the music of the Beatles.

Bob enjoyed the trips he and Sheryl took in retirement, but his favorite vacation spot of all was Door County. The entire family went to Door County almost every year from the time his son was an infant to just last year. Bob loved being with his family and being a grandpa was the icing on the cake. He was a quiet, quick witted man who cherished his long-time friendships.

Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sheryl; his son, Andrew (Abbie Phillips), his daughter, Robin (Mason) Swartz and his grandchildren, Maggie and Michael.

He is further survived by his sister, Mary (Terry) Lindquist of Racine; his brothers-in-law, Douglas (Corinne) Dean of Milwaukee, Milt (Jackie) Dean of Kenosha and Michael (Wendy Taylor) Dean of Kenosha and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Doris.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be private. Bob's family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or The SE Wisconsin , 620 S 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53214, would be appreciated.

Bob's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Joe Garretto, the staff of Hospice Alliance, Inc. and Kenosha Place as well as the many loving family members and friends who helped in providing special care for Bob at his home.

