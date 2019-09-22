Robert William Einhorn

Robert William Einhorn, 72, of Bristol, Wis., passed away to eternal life on Feb. 22, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo.

Bob is survived by his wife, Melanie; his daughters with Melanie, Sabrina and Victoria; his daughters from a previous marriage, Jennifer Einhorn and Elizabeth Fink; granddaughter, Samantha; his sister, Carol Einhorn; and his brother, Vern Einhorn.

A Memorial Service for Bob will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

