Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Obituary
Robert William Einhorn

Robert William Einhorn, 72, of Bristol, Wis., passed away to eternal life on Feb. 22, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo.

Bob is survived by his wife, Melanie; his daughters with Melanie, Sabrina and Victoria; his daughters from a previous marriage, Jennifer Einhorn and Elizabeth Fink; granddaughter, Samantha; his sister, Carol Einhorn; and his brother, Vern Einhorn.

A Memorial Service for Bob will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Sept. 22, 2019
