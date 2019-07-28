Roberta L. (Bobbie) Gunderson

Roberta L. (Bobbie) Gunderson, 80, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 7, 2019, at Baxter Regenlol Medical Center, Mt. Home Ark.

She was born on March 31, 1939 to John and Bernice Quinn in Galesvill Wis., where she attended local schools and graduated High School.

Bobbie married Gary K. Gunderson on Dec. 26, 1960. They moved to Kenosha Wis., where Gary started working for American Motors. Bobbie started working for American State bank. Bobbie was then hired at American Motors (Chrysler) where they both retired from.

After they retired, they moved to Lakeview Ark. They still came home for the summer. Bobbie couldn't miss any of the grandkids games, football, soccer and baseball. If there was not a game, Bobbie would be at Bingo.

Bobbie was a long time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kenosha Wis.

Survivors include her children; Kim Gunderson, Wendy (Jim) Matzur, Becky (Joe) Bush and Ken Gunderson, Grandchildren; Tyler (Sydney) Bush, Vanessa Bush, Jacob Gunderson, Jesse Gunderson, Step-Grandchildren; Steven (Brandi) Millard, Kristy (Casey) Millard, Jason Matzur, Great-Grandchildren; Giovanni Bush,Step Great-Grandchildren;MillAiden Millard, Levi Wells, and a sister Shannon (Don) Kayser, and a brother Larry (Shirly) Quinn.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gary of 59 years, her son Greg Gunderson, a brother Jack Qiunn and her parents.

There will be a prayer service and visitation with the family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, 3300 Springbrook Rd., Pleasant Prairie WI