Robin Paul Snyder

1972 - 2019

Father, husband, son, brother, friend, and all-around rockstar, Robin Paul Snyder, born November 26, 1972, headed off to jam with the greats on May 1, 2019. To some he was Rob, to others, Robin; to his boys and his daughter, he was Dad, to some, Coach, and to still others, he was the super enthusiastic hottie bass player in Superfuzz. ,

A Navy vet and a Local 1 Ironworker, Froedtert met its match when they took him in. Though he appeared to be a tattooed, metal-loving badass from afar, those who knew him best knew Robin to be kind, caring, and steadfastly devoted to whatever, and whoever, he encountered. To say he will be missed is a ridiculous understatement. Although his lifespan was less than average, his life most certainly was not. He traveled where he wanted to travel, broke the rules he didnt want to follow, slapped the bass like nobodys business, worked his butt off for his family (and for his numerous musical and vehicular investments), fixed what he wanted to fix, laughed when he wanted to laugh, said what he wanted to say, and loved who he wanted to love.

His passion and zest for life lives on through wife Katie Snyder (Puccini), daughter Haylee Myers, sons Brendon and Tyler Snyder, mother Regina Livingston Buffo (Dziulak), father Rodger Snyder, brother Ray Snyder, sister Kristal Kaiser (Snyder).

Friends and family are encouraged to join to celebrate Robins life Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Integrity Celebration Center (Corner of Hwy 36 and County Hwy W, 2789 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105.) Visitation will take place 2 p.m. until 6:15 p.m., followed by a 6:30 p.m. memorial service and military send off.

